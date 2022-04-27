Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $58,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,921.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

