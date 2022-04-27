Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.18 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cummins worth $58,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

