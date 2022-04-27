Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of IPG Photonics worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $14,525,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $234.06.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.