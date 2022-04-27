Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,709 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,709 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $60,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,589,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INSP opened at $219.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.60 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.43.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

