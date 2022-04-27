Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Hancock Whitney worth $60,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

