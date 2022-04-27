Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,479 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.23% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $60,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 110,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

