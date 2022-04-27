Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,709 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $60,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.43.

INSP stock opened at $219.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.80. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.