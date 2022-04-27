Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.61 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of John Bean Technologies worth $60,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after buying an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.