Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $60,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

