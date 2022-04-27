Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.79 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $60,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $492.13 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

