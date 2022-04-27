Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.72% of AngioDynamics worth $61,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

ANGO stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

