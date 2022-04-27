Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,203 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.72% of AngioDynamics worth $61,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 71,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 227,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $893.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

