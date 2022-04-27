Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $61,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

NYSE ROK opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.