Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61.63 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,317 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of PACCAR worth $61,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

