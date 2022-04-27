Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,470 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $61,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.