Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 552,274 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Gibraltar Industries worth $62,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $11,989,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ROCK opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

