Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,857 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pool worth $62,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pool by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.48 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $401.51 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

