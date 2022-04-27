General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $61,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 159.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 113,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

