Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 37.86% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $62,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7,251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 391,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000.
VSMV opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $42.61.
