Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 133,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

