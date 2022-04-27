Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on June 9th

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 655.75 and a current ratio of 655.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.