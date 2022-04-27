Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on June 3rd

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Honeywell International stock opened at $187.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

