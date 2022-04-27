Lok’nStore Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:LOK)

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LOK opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.75) on Wednesday. Lok’nStore Group has a one year low of GBX 597.10 ($7.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($13.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 999.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 961.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.01 million and a P/E ratio of 91.89.

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Neil Newman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.77), for a total value of £14,028 ($17,879.17). Also, insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.78), for a total transaction of £40,120 ($51,134.34). Insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $24,243,800 over the last three months.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

