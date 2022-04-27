-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 29.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 771.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

