Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.90 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

