-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.02. Cutera reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,615,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cutera by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 936.56 and a beta of 1.73. Cutera has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

