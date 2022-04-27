-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

EDAP opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.72 and a beta of 1.40. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

