-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 492,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 412,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRX opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

About Matrix Service (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.