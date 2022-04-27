Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,574,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.