Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

Shares of HXL opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.28. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $661,000.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

