Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

