GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares were down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 245,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.
About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)
Recommended Stories
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.