Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

