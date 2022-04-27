Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.14

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 1941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 169.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

