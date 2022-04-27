EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $12.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.56 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after buying an additional 219,618 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

