Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.96

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 57654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after buying an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after buying an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

