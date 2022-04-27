Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $191.39

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.39 and last traded at $192.34, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.49.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

