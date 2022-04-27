FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $197.73

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $197.73 and last traded at $201.20, with a volume of 41175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average is $234.36. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

