BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $652.68

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $652.68 and last traded at $656.62, with a volume of 7219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $662.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.92.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

