Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.25

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 5413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

