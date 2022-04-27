Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their sector perform rating on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.20. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.