Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Eagle Materials worth $64,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.67 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.69.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

