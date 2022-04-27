Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $62,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,977,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 286,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.