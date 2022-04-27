Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $64.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of Apria worth $64,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apria by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

APR stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $296.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $279,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 2,968 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $110,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,215,956 shares of company stock valued at $533,093,067.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

