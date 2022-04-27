SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Sanmina worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63.
SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.
In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
