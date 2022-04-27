SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Sanmina worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.