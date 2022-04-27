Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 553,252 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of PulteGroup worth $67,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

PHM opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

