Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of McKesson worth $66,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $316.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.11. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $335.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

