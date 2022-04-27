Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 773,439 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of ACI Worldwide worth $65,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 904.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

