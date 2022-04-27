Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.