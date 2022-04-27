Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of ABM Industries worth $63,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock valued at $915,090. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

